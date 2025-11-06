Bayern Munich prepare contract extension offer to 'wonderful' full-back amid starring role under Vincent Kompany

Bayern are set to open formal negotiations with Laimer to extend his contract after the Austrian’s outstanding performances under Kompany. Although his current deal runs until 2027, Bayern’s hierarchy are eager to reward his consistency and versatility with an early renewal. According to Sport Bild, talks have already taken place, and an official offer could arrive before the end of the year.

The 28-year-old has become indispensable for Kompany, adapting seamlessly across positions - from full-back on both flanks to a deep-lying midfielder. He joined the Bundesliga champions on a free transfer from RB Leipzig in 2023, and in just over two seasons, has amassed 101 appearances, contributing five goals and 13 assists.

Kompany, who values tactical intelligence and adaptability above all else, reportedly views Laimer as a model professional. His tireless pressing and defensive awareness have been vital to Bayern’s 16-match winning streak this season, with the club currently leading both the Bundesliga and Champions League groups.