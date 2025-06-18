Bayern Munich's major doubts about Rafael Leao revealed as Bundesliga champions unsure if they want AC Milan star with Bradley Barcola and Nico Williams out of reach
Bayern Munich are yet to decide on the best option to strengthen their attack, with Bradley Barcola, Nico Williams and Rafael Leao on their list.
- Bayern eyeing three attackers this summer
- Barcola too expensive and Williams off to Barca
- Bundesliga side have doubts about Leao