Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Another English team-mate for Harry Kane?! Bayern Munich linked with stunning £60m swoop for Crystal Palace ace Adam Wharton

Bayern MunichAdam WhartonCrystal PalaceTransfersBundesligaPremier League

Bayern Munich are hoping to raid the Premier League once again as they show interest in Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bayern planning to sign another English star
  • Have set their sights on Crystal Palace midfielder
  • Wharton joined the Premier League side in January
Article continues below

Editors' Picks