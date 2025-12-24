Bayern Munich linked with shock move for League One starlet after Vincent Kompany given tip-off from former team-mate Craig Bellamy

Lawlor, who turns 20 on New Year’s Day, has already established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in the British game. Despite operating outside the Premier League spotlight, his composure, intelligence and maturity have attracted scouts from England’s top flight, while Bayern now appear to be positioning themselves at the front of a growing queue. Bellamy’s relationship with Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany stretches back more than a decade, built first as teammates and later as colleagues on the coaching staff. Bellamy is believed to have highlighted Lawlor’s potential directly to Kompany, offering an endorsement that carries considerable weight.

The pair played together 36 times for Manchester City between 2009 and 2011, before reuniting years later in management. Bellamy served as Kompany’s assistant at Anderlecht and later followed him to Burnley, cementing a professional bond based on trust and shared footballing values. Bellamy’s presence at Cardiff’s recent EFL Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea further underlined his hands-on approach. Despite a 3-1 loss, Lawlor again caught the eye, reinforcing why his name continues to circulate at the highest levels.