‘Bayern Munich win the title every year!’ - Harry Kane’s trophy curse bemoaned by Rafael van der Vaart as Tottenham favourite insists striker joining rivals Man Utd wouldn’t have been 'normal'
Rafael van der Vaart has lamented Harry Kane's luck after his trophyless season at Bayern Munich, but revealed his relief at the star leaving England.
- Van der Vaart glad Kane didn't join English rival
- Striker is yet to win a trophy with Bayern
- Kane also lost the Euro 2024 final to Spain