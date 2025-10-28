Bayern Munich goalkeeper 'not worried' by talk of Manuel Neuer stay despite first choice ambitions under 'great coach' Vincent Kompany

The 39-year-old Neuer's future remains uncertain, with many expecting him to retire at the end of the season when his contract expires. However, recent reports claim Bayern may open talks about a possible extension at the end of the year. Both the club and the veteran goalkeeper are reportedly open to continuing their iconic partnership for another 12 months, with the possibility of Neuer staying at the Allianz Arena until 2027.

Urbig joined Bayern last winter as part of a long-term plan by the club to groom a successor for Neuer. While Sven Ulreich remains an able backup, Bayern’s coaching staff view Urbig as the natural heir to the No.1 jersey, whenever Neuer decides to step aside.

The speculation around Neuer's future suggests he may have to wait even longer before he fully takes over as the undisputed No. 1, but the 22-year-old is not concerned.

“These are things I don't really concern myself with,” he told Rundschau. “Because it's not my place to comment on the decisions Manu makes, or the club makes. I concentrate on the day-to-day work with Manu, the goalkeeping team, and the squad.”

For Urbig, competition with one of football’s greatest ever goalkeepers is an opportunity, not a burden. “Our relationship is good; we work well together,” he added. “It’s important to me to emphasise that we have a good relationship within the entire goalkeeping team. Manuel and Sven simply have an incredible amount of experience, which I can learn a lot from.”