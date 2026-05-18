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Bayern Munich & Germany legend in line to replace Maurizio Sarri as Lazio president hints ex-Chelsea boss will leave
Sarri on the brink as Lotito speaks out
The atmosphere at Formello has reached a boiling point following a difficult season that saw the Biancocelesti finish outside of the European places for the second consecutive year. Despite a run to the Coppa Italia final, the club's domestic form has left president Claudio Lotito questioning the direction of the project under Sarri.
The tension has been exacerbated by a public exchange of words, with the president making his stance clear. Speaking recently, Lotito remarked that "in life everyone is useful and no one is indispensable," a clear indication that Sarri’s long-term contract until 2028 may not be enough to save him.
The manager, meanwhile, has expressed frustration over a lack of influence regarding the club's transfer strategy and future planning.
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Klose’s coaching masterclass at Nurnberg
As Lazio look toward a new era, Klose has surfaced as the "solution" to the club’s problems, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. After a legendary playing career in Rome, the German has revitalised Nurnberg in the 2. Bundesliga, taking a team tipped for relegation to a comfortable eighth-place finish. His ability to work under pressure was evident after a dismal start that saw his side pick up just one point from their first five games.
Klose has gained a reputation for being a tactical chameleon, alternating between systems such as the 4-3-1-2, 4-3-3, and 3-5-2 to keep opponents guessing.
His commitment to the job was most recently seen when his Nurnberg side, with nothing left to play for, fought back to earn a 3-3 draw against Hannover, effectively ending their opponents' hopes of a promotion play-off spot.
Focus on youth development at Formello
A primary reason Klose has moved to the top of the shortlist is his proven track record of developing young talent — a key priority for Lotito as he seeks to "re-capitalise" the squad.
During his time in Germany, Klose managed the youngest professional squad in the country, with an average age of just 23. This youth-centric approach has already yielded significant financial returns for Nurnberg.
Under Klose's tutelage, players like Stefanos Tzimas and Finn Jeltsch were sold for record fees to Brighton and Stuttgart respectively. He also handed a debut to Tino Kusanovic at just 17 years old, the youngest player in Nurnberg's history.
This ability to increase player value while maintaining competitive results is exactly what the Lazio hierarchy is looking for in their next head coach.
A potential homecoming for a fan favourite
Klose is no stranger to the Stadio Olimpico, having spent five successful years at Lazio as a player. He has never hidden his desire to return to Italy to manage, and his professional relationship with Lotito remains strong.
While sporting director Fabiani has previously looked at other profiles, such as Dino Toppmoller, Klose’s deep understanding of the club's environment gives him a distinct advantage.
A meeting between Lotito and Sarri is expected in the coming days to finalise the terms of a potential divorce. Should they separate, Klose is ready to step in, bringing a dynamic and unpredictable style of football back to the capital.