Bayern Munich chief confirms 'open discussion' with Leroy Sane on new contract amid Man Utd and Arsenal links

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeBayern Munich chief confirms 'open discussion' with Leroy Sane on new contract amid Man Utd and Arsenal linksL. SaneManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueBayern MunichBundesligaArsenalBayern Munich remain in "open discussion" with Leroy Sane over a contract extension amid links with Manchester United and Arsenal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSane has less than 12 months in his Bayern dealGerman making a gradual comeback after surgeryBayern talking to agent over potential extensionFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below