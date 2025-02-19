Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Bayern Munich confirm Harry Kane will 'take break from training' after aggravating calf injury in Champions League clash with Celtic as England striker laments 'annoying' setback

Harry Kane will be absent from Bayern Munich training for the time being after the striker aggravated a calf injury in the Champions League.

  • Kane went off at half-time vs Celtic
  • Striker struggling with a calf injury
  • Will miss training this week to recover
