Florian Wirtz Leverkusen 2025Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'We want the best players' - Bayern Munich boss admits Florian Wirtz 'dream' as German giants aim to beat Man City and Real Madrid to Bayer Leverkusen superstar

F. WirtzBayern MunichTransfersManchester CityReal MadridBayer LeverkusenBundesliga

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen revealed that the club are ready to compete with top European clubs to sign Florian Wirtz.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bayern bosses determined to sign Wirtz
  • German midfielder in red-hot for Leverkusen
  • Real and Man City keen on signing the midfielder
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱