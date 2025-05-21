'We get battered' - Brennan Johnson delivers blunt Tottenham assessment after ending Spurs' trophy hoodoo with Europa League-winning goal against Man Utd to give Ange Postecoglou 'mic drop' moment
Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson was delighted to end the club's long trophy drought due to their fans being 'battered' over a lack of success.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Spurs end trophy drought with Europa League win
- Johnson proud to deliver success to 'battered fans'
- Says Postecoglou earned his 'mic drop' moment