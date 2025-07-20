Bargain purchase price & 25% pay cut! Terms of Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona loan transfer revealed as Man Utd outcast prepares to leave Old Trafford M. Rashford Barcelona Transfers Manchester United LaLiga Premier League

Marcus Rashford will take a significant pay cut to complete his dream move to Barcelona as the Catalan giants close in on signing the Manchester United outcast on loan this summer. The Blaugrana are in advanced talks with United over a temporary deal and the transfer is expected to be completed at the start of the week, as Rashford will finally end his nightmare at Old Trafford.