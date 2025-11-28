Barcelona won't demand €1m daily fines from Camp Nou construction company despite year-long delay to renovation

Barcelona’s Camp Nou renovation, once positioned as a flagship achievement of the Espai Barca project, spiralled into a saga of delays, criticism and missed milestones. The project has now drifted a year beyond the original November 29, 2024 deadline, yet the club will not enforce the €1m-per-day penalty clause included in Limak’s contract, Mundo Deportivo reports.

This decision arrives after months of concerns surrounding the project’s management. One of the earliest internal ruptures occurred when Jordi Llaurado, the board member overseeing Espai Barca, resigned following president Joan Laporta’s choice of Limak as the construction partner. Llaurado opposed the selection - he believed Camp Nou’s reconstruction warranted a top-tier, perhaps publicly traded firm subject to strict regulatory oversight. Limak, in contrast, submitted its bid late, failed to meet certain formal criteria, and reportedly scored the lowest in technical evaluations. The former board member also refused to attend the vote, signalling his disapproval, and resigned weeks later in protest.

Now, the club face the consequences of that choice. Camp Nou remains partly closed, its phased reopening far slower than promised. Having just returned to Camp Nou for their first game last week, Barcelona continue to play matches in a stadium still surrounded by cranes, incomplete roofs and unfinished concourses, undermining the initial pledge of a sparkling return for the club’s 125th anniversary. And despite the long delay, Laporta has made it clear that invoking the penalty clause is “out of the question,” insisting that the project’s setbacks stem from circumstances beyond Limak’s control.