Barcelona scout spotted watching Arthur Dias as Catalan giants eye teenage Brazil sensation

Concrete interest from Camp Nou has intensified the scramble for the youngster, who previously attracted firm attention from the Premier League. The Furacao board have built a reputation as formidable negotiators determined to protect prized graduates of their CT do Caju academy from predatory foreign approaches.

In response to aggressive overtures from north London, Paranaense reportedly rejected an offer exceeding 120 million Real (£17.5m/€20.5m) from Tottenham Hotspur to keep hold of the defender. That firm stance serves as an emphatic warning to European suitors that the prized asset will not leave on the cheap.