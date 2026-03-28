Barcelona reluctant to sign rising Spain star as half of €40m release clause will go to Real Madrid

Victor Munoz has become the man of the moment following a spectacular breakthrough with the Spanish national team. The Osasuna forward enjoyed a dream debut for La Roja, finding the back of the net within his first few minutes on the pitch in the friendly against Serbia on Friday and validating the immense hype surrounding his development in La Liga.

National team manager Luis de la Fuente was quick to praise the youngster's integration into the senior squad.

"Victor Munoz is very humble. He knows that he has just arrived and has to work," De la Fuente said. "He has played a great game, with details that we have all seen. He has fit in very well with the group and this is vital for us."



