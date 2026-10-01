Barca break silence! Barcelona respond after Real Madrid submit 'considerable' Negreira case evidence to UEFA

The club remains adamant that they have been fully transparent throughout the process and will continue to cooperate with football's governing bodies. Barcelona noted that they have not yet been granted access to the specific details of the documents provided by Madrid. 'The club has always met all their requirements. This file has not been reopened, because it has never been closed,' the club asserted in their official communication. This latest development comes against the backdrop of escalating legal tensions between the two rivals, with a Madrid court setting a mandatory November 25, 2026 conciliation hearing for Barcelona's defamation lawsuit against Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over his claims of 'systemic corruption' and 'stolen' La Liga titles - a dispute in which Barca is demanding a full public retraction under threat of a formal criminal lawsuit.

Furthermore, Barca stressed that the final outcome of the UEFA investigation will likely be determined by the parallel criminal proceedings currently taking place within the Spanish judicial system. They added: 'It corresponds to the investigators to determine the actions they consider appropriate with respect to this documentation. To date, they have not made any new request to FC Barcelona nor have they transferred the Real Madrid complaint to the Club. When they do, the Club will respond appropriately, as it has done until now.'