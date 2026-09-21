'He was hanging out with Barcelona players!' - Real Madrid TV launch extraordinary attack on referee after 'sickening' display in Atletico derby defeat

Real Madrid fell to a 2-1 defeat against city rivals Atletico in a heated clash that has sparked outrage from the club's official television channel. The match hinged on a decisive moment when Dean Huijsen was shown a red card after giving away a penalty for a foul on Giuliano Simeone.

However, the anger emanating from the club stems largely from events in the first half. The network insists that Atletico should have seen both Cristian Romero and Lee Kang-in dismissed long before Huijsen's costly intervention.

These perceived injustices became the focal point of Real Madrid TV's post-match coverage. The channel used the platform to openly question the overall standard of refereeing directed at the club this season.



