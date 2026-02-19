The race to succeed Laporta has reached a fever pitch following the former president's recent resignation to kickstart the upcoming election. Seeking to fill the power vacuum at Camp Nou, candidate Ciria has turned to the most iconic figure in the club’s history to spearhead his manifesto. On Wednesday, Ciria’s campaign team, Moviment 42, unveiled a colossal banner in Barcelona’s city centre featuring the image of Messi.

The advertisement prominently displays the phrase "Ganes de tornar-te a veure" (Can't wait to see you again), a direct nod to the emotional void left by the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. By invoking the memory of the club's greatest ever player, Ciria is positioning himself as the candidate capable of healing the fractured relationship between the superstar and the institution he called home for over two decades.

"We'll do everything well. That's what I'm telling you," Ciria was quoted as saying by MD. "This is a tribute, a tribute he wasn't given when he was kicked out of the club, and one he truly deserves. We hope to live up to that expectation. We hope all the videos sent in by members and fans around the world will show you that it's not just one person speaking."