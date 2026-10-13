Barcelona player ratings vs Galatasaray: Lamine Yamal masterclass inspires emphatic comeback victory

Barcelona demonstrated their tactical maturity and offensive depth at the Rams Global Stadium, dismantling Galatasaray 4-1 after falling behind early. The match initially suggested a difficult night for the Catalans when A. Batrakov opened the scoring for the hosts in the 28th minute, punishing a momentarily disjointed Blaugrana backline. However, Barcelona maintained their composure, dominating 65% of the possession and systematically breaking down the Turkish side's defensive blocks through superior positional play and rapid transitions.
The turning point arrived just before the interval when Joao Cancelo restored parity, shifting the momentum irrevocably in Barcelona's favour. The second half was a clinical exhibition of Flick’s high-pressing system, with Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon scoring in quick succession following the restart. With Yamal operating as the primary creative fulcrum, Barcelona's expected goals (xG) of 3.01 reflected a performance of total control, capped off by a fourth goal from substitute Karim Adeyemi to ensure a perfect start to their European campaign.