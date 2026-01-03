BarcelonaGOAL/Getty
Tom Bellwood

Barcelona player ratings vs Espanyol: Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski to the rescue! Super-subs strike late to seal derby win as Joan Garcia returns to haunt former club but Marcus Rashford drops a stinker

Barcelona opened up a seven-point lead at the top of La Liga courtesy of late strikes from substitutes Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski in a hard-fought 2-0 Catalan derby win over Espanyol. And there were also two world-class saves from former Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia to help secure the three points in what was a thrilling clash at the RCDE Stadium.

The best chance in the frenetic opening stages went to the hosts as Roberto Fernandez broke through Barca’s high line, but his shot was too close to Garcia who palmed the ball away and, in comical scenes, the keeper then pushed Gerard Martin to the floor to block a shot from the on-rushing Pere Milla. But the highlight of the first-half was a world-class save from Garcia, who somehow tipped a header from Fernandez over the bar when it seemed to be heading for the top corner. 

Marcus Rashford endured a woeful evening, struggling with his first touch and mis-placed passes, looking way off the pace in a match played at incredible pace and it was no surprise to see him replaced at half-time by Hansi Flick. 

And Flick then made sweeping changes which decided the game. The Barca boss brought on Lewandowski, Olmo and Fermin Lopez and all three were vital to securing the three points. Lopez teed up Olmo to curl a delightful strike into the top right-hand corner of the net with four minutes remaining and Lewandowski sealed the win moments later with a cute finish to extend Barca’s lead at the top of the table.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the RCDE Stadium...

  • RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (8/10):

    Given a torrid evening by the home fans on his return, but the noise only seemed to inspired him. He made a number of excellent saves, including a worldie from Fernandez's header.  

    Jules Kounde (7/10):

    Covered acres of ground all evening, was a calm presence in defence and even head a good chance to score, but his header was well-saved by Dmitrovic. 

    Pau Cubarsi (8/10):

    Asked to put his body on the line time and again. Was an impressive presence at the back, hardly putting a foot wrong all evening. 

    Gerard Martin (6/10):

    Kept busy all evening and had to be at his best watching Fernandez and Exposito's runs. Funny moment when Garcia pushed him over. Subbed off just after the hour mark, replaced by Pedri. 

    Alejandro Balde (6/10):

    Another who had his work cut out in defence, matching the runs of Dolan and did well in a game when he was under a huge amount of pressure. 

  • RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Eric Garcia (7/10):

    Squandered a wonderful chance to score, but his shot from just a couple of yards out was blocked incredibly by Dmitrovic. 

    Frenkie De Jong (7/10):

    A commendable effort, with barely a second of time on the ball in a congested midfield. Had a chance to score but his first touch evaded him and his back-heeled effort was blocked. 

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-ESPANYOL-BARCELONAAFP

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (6/10):

    Always wanted the ball, but failed to create a killer moment. Was a below-par evening for the Spain superstar, compared to his usual high standards. 

    Raphinha (5/10):

    A subdued evening by his standards, showed some neat touches, but failed to test the goalkeeper. His best effort was a long-range free-kick which sailed well wide and was subbed in the 64th minute, replaced by Dani Olmo. 

    Marcus Rashford (4/10):

    Shocker of an evening, passes went astray, his touch abandoned him and was hooked at half-time, most likely to spare him any further blushes. Woeful.

    Ferran Torres (5/10): 

    Had a very few chances all evening, struggled to find a way through Espanyol's compact defence. Hooked in the 64th minute, Lewandowski came on in his place. 

  • RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Fermin Lopez (8/10):

    Brought on to replace the hapless Rashford at half-time, and it was his sensational touch and turn which created the space for his pass to Olmo for the opener. And it was his powerful run which set-up the second, too. 

    Dani Olmo (8/10):

    Delivered a moment of real quality, firing home a stunning strike from the edge of the box, right into the top corner. Unstoppable. 

    Robert Lewandowski (8/10):

    Brought on with just under half an hour remaining, and took his chance very well with seconds on the clock, dinking the ball over the defender to seal the three points. 

    Pedri (7/10):

    Full of energy when he came on. Showed a few neat touches and was positive throughout. 

    Hansi Flick (7/10):

    Will be delighted his team came away with the three points in a hugely competitive match. His changes on the hour made the difference. 

