Barcelona player ratings vs Chelsea: Ridiculous Ronald Araujo red card sums up Blaugrana horror-show as Ferran Torres, Jules Kounde and more flop in chastening Champions League loss

A shocking own goal by Jules Kounde opened the scoring for Chelsea with 27 minutes on the clock, after the home side had already seen two goals disallowed prior. Following a Marc Cucurella cross and Pedro Neto back-heel, Kounde and Ferran Torres got themselves in an almighty mess on the goal line and the ball bounced in off the Frenchman.
Ferran was involved in shocking moments at both ends, inexplicably sliding the ball wide when clean through with the game goalless. Lamine Yamal's through-ball to the Spaniard would be the 18-year-old's only memorable contribution of the night, as Estevao scored a stunning goal at the other end to confirm himself as the clear victor in the battle of the teenage wonderkids.
Chelsea substitute Liam Delap scored a third after another ridiculous offside trap played by the visitors, and the introduction of Marcus Rashford and Raphinha by Flick was to no avail as Barca rarely laid a glove on their buoyant hosts following Araújo's 44th-minute dismissal.
GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Stamford Bridge...