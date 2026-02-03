Barcelona player ratings vs Albacete: Lamine Yamal is on fire! Teenager keeps up hot streak to lead Blaugrana into Copa del Rey semi-finals

Confident from a three-game winning run, Barcelona were heavy favourites as they faced Real Madrid's conquerors from the previous round. However, they endured early frustration against Albacete as they struggled to create clear-cut opportunities, with Marcus Rashford placing wide from their best chance.

They eventually had Yamal to thank for breaking the deadlock. Barcelona won the ball high up the pitch, Frenkie de Jong passed to Yamal and the Spain international bent an effort into the far corner to make it 1-0 with his fifth goal in his last six games.

The floodgates didn't exactly open, but Araujo effectively ended Albacete's hopes of an unlikely comeback when he headed a powerful effort into the back of the net from Rashford's corner. Moreno did pull one back late on and the hosts pushed for a dramatic equaliser, but thankfully for Barca, it didn't arrive.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadio Carlos Belmonte...