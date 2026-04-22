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Barcelona star Ona Batlle 'close' to Arsenal transfer as Alexia Putellas & Mapi Leon attract interest from London City Lionesses
Big blow for Barca as Batlle nears Arsenal move
Barca came into the 2025-26 season with eight important first-team players entering the final year of their respective contracts and speculation surrounding Batlle, and a move to Arsenal in particular, has been rife since January. It was then that the Athletic reported that the Gunners were in talks to sign the defender on a free transfer, in a move that would bring her back to England just three years after she left Manchester United to return to her childhood club.
Barca has been keen to renew Batlle's expiring deal, given her role as a key player in the team, her status as one of the best full-backs in the world and the fact she is still only 26 years old. However, despite those efforts, ESPN now reports that the Spain international is 'close' to a move to Arsenal and that the Gunners have made 'significant progress' towards completing the deal. The report adds that Barca are 'already resigned to looking for alternatives' to replace Batlle in the summer transfer window.
For Arsenal, it would be another fantastic move, just a year after the club signed Mariona Caldentey on a free transfer from the Catalans. The playmaking midfielder starred as the Gunners stunned many by winning last season's Champions League, which ended with a win over Barca in the final. Batlle now looks set to reunite with her former club-mate in north London and fill a void in the full-back department that is likely to open up given Katie McCabe seems set to leave Arsenal this summer on a free transfer herself.
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More departures? Putellas and Leon attracting WSL interest
Batlle may not be the only departure Barca's defence has to contend with this summer. Leon, their world-class centre-back, is also out of contract at the end of the season and according to Mundo Deportivo, London City Lionesses want to bring the 30-year-old to England. Leon has a renewal offer on the table from Barca but the deal from the WSL club is 'more attractive in terms of salary and contract length' than that in Catalunya, which is no huge surprise given the financial restraints the three-time Women's Champions League winners are having to contend with.
London City also wants to lure Putellas to the club in an incredibly ambitious move. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner is no stranger to such interest, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly offering her a world-record contract last summer only for her to choose to remain with Barca, the club of her heart. While Mundo Deportivo says the English club is growing in confidence at securing Leon's signature, though, its understanding of the situation with Putellas is different.
The midfielder's contract is also coming to an end and London City - owned by billionaire Michele Kang, who also owns eight-time European champions Lyon and NWSL giants Washington Spirit - are keeping keen tabs on her future, but Mundo Deportivo reports that Putellas' focus is on 'continuing to make history with Barcelona'.
One key renewal completed as Graham Hansen agrees new deal
In a week filled with news for Barca, one that will conclude with them playing the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich, there is also at least some more positive news when it comes to the future of one of the five first-team players set to be out of contract.
After renewing the deals of goalkeeper Cata Coll and forward Claudia Pina until 2029, eSport3, the Catalan publication, understands that winger Caroline Graham Hansen is next in line to put pen to paper on an extension. According to its report, the Norway international has agreed a deal with Barca until 2028, thus keeping another extremely important player at the club for two more years. Graham Hansen has been in great form this season, boasting a combined 26 goals and assists in all competitions.
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Quadruple chase, expiring contracts & Barca's big end to the season
The next few weeks will be crucial for Barca both on and off the pitch. The Catalans can win a seventh successive league title on Wednesday night with a win over Espanyol, before facing Bayern in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Saturday. There is also a Copa de la Reina final on the horizon for the club, in which Atletico Madrid will be their opponent. The quadruple remains on the cards.
Off the pitch, it's about figuring out which of the out-of-contract players will still be here next season and how that might impact planning for the summer transfer window. While Graham Hansen's future seems to be sorted, Batlle appears to be leaving, with the futures of Leon and Putellas unresolved right now. The latter can be said of Salma Paralluelo, the talented young forward, and Marta Torrejon, the veteran defender, too, who are also on expiring deals.