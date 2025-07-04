Barcelona not quite there yet! La Liga warns champions they still don't comply with financial rule preventing them from registering Nico Williams
Barcelona’s summer transfer plans have hit another roadblock as La Liga maintains their non-compliance with financial fair play regulations.
- Barcelona fail to meet financial fair play requirements
- Cancelled €100m deal key to registration issues
- Wouldn't be able to register Williams if they sign him now