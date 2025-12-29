Getty Images
Barcelona eye up Juventus star on free transfer as potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski
Lewandowski remains unsure about his future
Lewandowski, whose contract is nearing its expiry, has acknowledged that no clear decision has yet been made over whether his journey in Catalonia will continue beyond the 2025-26 campaign after overcoming a few injury issues this year.
While speaking to Polish journalist Bogdan Rymanowski earlier this month, Lewandowski offered a candid assessment of his situation, revealing both reflection and restraint. He said: "I still have time to make a decision. Right now, I don’t know where I want to play. There’s no need to think about it yet. I don’t know which direction to take, but I don’t have any pressure."
Lewandowski stressed that discussions with Barcelona’s hierarchy remain distant rather than tense, and that financial considerations are not the defining factor. "I am not talking to the coach about interested clubs," he added. "It’s not about cutting my salary in half. A lot depends on the club’s plan and what I want."
Barca identify Vlahovic as Lewandowski's replacement
As Lewandowski's future remains uncertain, Barcelona have begun their search for the Polish forward's replacement. According to Marca, the Catalan giants have reportedly identified Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic as a like-for-like replacement of Lewandowski. Vlahovic's current contract in Turin is valid until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, after which he will become a free agent.
While Hansi Flick considers Ferran Torres to be a perfect option to replace Lewandowski in his starting lineup, the club would also want someone to bolster the attack and fill the hole left by Lewandowski's departure next summer.
Vlahovic has struggled with form and fitness issues in the current season, as he has scored just three goals in the Serie A and in the Champions League. He also suffered an abductor injury only a month back and won't return to action at least until the first match of 2026.
Bayern interested in Vlahovic
Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson might leave Bayern Munich next summer once his loan deal expires, as the Bavarian giants are unlikely to make his move permanent. With Jackson’s future uncertain, the German champions have begun to look elsewhere and Fabrizio Romano claimed that Bayern held talks in October with representatives of Juventus striker Vlahovic. The 25-year-old Serbian forward is considered a strong candidate and will likely be a more affordable option, particularly given his contract is set to expire next summer.
Lewandowski could head to Saudi Arabia
Amid an uncertain future at Camp Nou, interest in Lewandowski is intensifying across the world. According to Spanish outlet AS, his agent Pini Zahavi is set to hold fresh talks with officials from the Saudi Pro League ahead of the January transfer window. The report claims an offer has already been placed on the table, though the identities of the clubs involved remain undisclosed. The attraction of the Middle East is obvious. The Saudi Pro League has already lured some of the sport’s most recognisable names, including Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.
For Lewandowski, the prospect of a final chapter in a rapidly expanding league, accompanied by significant financial reward, is understood to be appealing. Saudi Arabia is not the only destination under consideration.
Earlier this month, the BBC reported that Lewandowski’s representatives had also held discussions with Chicago Fire over a possible move to Major League Soccer. Chicago Fire have made no secret of their desire to sign a global star and are believed to have identified Lewandowski as a priority target for several months.
