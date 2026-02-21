Barcelona issued Marcus Rashford transfer warning as presidential candidate eyes alternative

Rashford has proven a highly useful member of Hansi Flick's squad this season, featuring across the front line and providing important goals in La Liga and the Champions League. An option to sign the 28-year-old permanently for just £26m exists as part of his season-long loan deal, with the England international’s future still in doubt despite previous reports of a strong desire in Barcelona to sign him permanently.

Barca’s next presidential election takes place on March 15, 2026, following a second five-year tenure with Joan Laporta in charge. While the 63-year-old is to run for re-election once again, he will be faced by three challengers – Victor Font, Xavier Vilajoana and Marc Ciria.

In a recent interview with ESPN as he continues his presidential campaign, Vilajoana addressed the future of Rashford at the Nou Camp and suggested that Barcelona should consider ‘in-house’ options before committing to a permanent deal for the forward. He cited 19-year-old winger Virgili as an alternative option, with Barca holding a buy-back clause on the Mallorca starlet after his €3.5m (£3m/$4.1m) sale last summer.