Barcelona suffer incredibly rare Liga F defeat - their third in three seasons - with Aitana Bonmati & Alexia Putellas unable to help Blaugrana overcome high-flying Real Sociedad

The game was decided by a somewhat harsh penalty, given against Barca defender Laia Aleixandri in the first half for a handball. There was no intent from the Spain international and she had little time to react, as she jumped to head away a ball into the box only for it to deflect off a team-mate less than a yard away and strike her arm. After consulting VAR, it was awarded as a spot-kick and Edna Imade made the most of the opportunity when she wrong-footed Cata Coll from 12 yards and gave La Real the lead.

What will frustrate Barca more than that decision is that they were unable to render it meaningless by scoring one of the many chances created at the other end. The Catalans had 16 shots to their hosts' six, but only forced opposing goalkeeper Julia Arrula into one save all afternoon as they failed to net in a league game for the first time since January 2020.