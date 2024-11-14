Marc Casado Sergi Roberto split 2024Getty/GOAL
Mitchell Fretton

Barcelona identify midfielder who could follow in footsteps of Sergi Roberto and become right-back for Hansi Flick due to injury crisis

BarcelonaM. CasadoS. RobertoLaLiga

Barcelona are considering moving Marc Casado to full-back in the wake of their injury crisis.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Barca short in the right-back position
  • Could move Casado there from midfield
  • Would follow in steps of Sergi Roberto
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱