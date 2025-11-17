Barcelona handed huge injury boost ahead of Chelsea clash with Spain international set to return after injury lay-off

Pedri’s injury during the El Clasico loss to Madrid was one of the defining blows of Barcelona’s turbulent season. The midfielder tore the distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh, a serious hamstring injury that was expected to leave him out for six weeks. The timeline meant missing vital Champions League fixtures and the entire November international window, depriving Barca of the player who dictates tempo, links phases, and provides balance in midfield.

In his absence, Barcelona visibly suffered. Without Pedri’s positional intelligence and control, their build-up became erratic, transitions slower, and Flick’s game model lost its anchor. Matches against Club Brugge and league opponents highlighted how heavily the side still leans on his presence.

However, in a major and somewhat unexpected twist, Pedri has responded extremely well to treatment, allowing Barcelona’s medical staff to accelerate his reintegration. Journalist Xavi Campos confirmed that he is now expected to be available for the Champions League clash against Chelsea on November 25 in a match that could decide top spot in the table. Barcelona will not risk him against Athletic Club, but the plan is clear: Pedri will be eased in at Stamford Bridge.