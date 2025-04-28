Barcelona receive financial boost from West Ham's Premier League survival as English club set to complete €42.5m signing of Jean-Clair Todibo as part of deal with Nice
Barcelona will collect a significant after West Ham's Premier League survival ensured they will have to buy Jean-Clair Todibo in a permanent deal.
- West Ham survive Premier League relegation
- Triggers obligation to buy Todibo from Nice
- Barca to receive a chunk of the transfer fee