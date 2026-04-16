Barcelona file second complaint to UEFA over refereeing in Champions League quarter-final defeat to Atletico Madrid

This marks the second time in just over a week that the Blaugrana have approached the governing body, expressing deep indignation regarding the performances of the match officials and the VAR system. This specific complaint encompasses incidents from both the first and second legs.

Club president Joan Laporta did not hold back when speaking at the Godo, stating that the refereeing Barcelona experienced during this stage of the competition was a shame. Laporta detailed a list of controversial plays from the two-legged affair, including the red card shown to Pau Cubarsi, the alleged handball by Marc Pubill, the expulsion of Eric Garcia, a potential penalty on Dani Olmo, and a controversial clash between Fermin Lopez and Juan Musso.

"First, I want to congratulate Atletico Madrid, but this doesn't change that the refereeing yesterday, both from the official and from the VAR, was a disgrace," said Laporta. "It's intolerable what they have done to us. In the first leg they already didn't give us a textbook penalty and they sent off a player when it was a yellow, because Giuliano [Simeone] didn't have the ball under control. The red card hurt us a lot.

"It was a tie where the refereeing decisions hurt us a lot. In the second leg, Eric Garcia wasn't the last man back, [Jules] Kounde was arriving. The referee initially showed a yellow card, but VAR intervened and overturned it. Ferran [Torres] strike was a goal, the penalty on [Dani] Olmo was blatant, the foul on Fermin was intolerable because his upper lip was completely split open, and then he showed a card to Gavi... The kid was suffering while they were stitching him up, and he didn't even get a card. It's unacceptable."