Barcelona's dream is Real Madrid's worst nightmare! Winners and losers as red-hot Marcus Rashford surely seals permanent transfer by delivering La Liga title in El Clasico

There was an air of inevitability to the result as the buoyant Blaugrana came up against an opponent that had seemingly thrown in the towel weeks ago in the title race, and the hosts quickly imposed themselves on proceedings. Just nine minutes had elapsed when the impressive Marcus Rashford stepped up to a free-kick and crashed a shot that dipped devilishly beyond Thibaut Courtois' despairing dive and into the top corner.

Barca sensed blood and it was 2-0 (and game over) shortly afterwards, courtesy of another moment of individual brilliance. Dani Olmo produced a volleyed heel flick to send the ball into the path of the onrushing Ferran Torres, who made no mistake with a cool finish. Madrid were there for the taking at that point and, but for a fine save from Courtois from Rashford's angled effort, they would have been in the humiliating position of being three goals down before half-time.

While they will be glad not to have conceded more, with the Belgian stopper continuing to keep their heads above water in the second period, it was still a bruising and humiliating night for Madrid, whose preparations for the biggest fixture in their calendar couldn't really have been any worse as a series of behind-the-scenes bust-ups came to light - most notably the clash that left Fede Valverde in hospital with a head injury. It has truly been a sorry end to their season, capped by the ultimate humiliation in their arch-rivals' back yard as Barcelona lifted the trophy.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Spotify Camp Nou as the title stays in Catalonia...