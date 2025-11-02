Getty Images Sport
Barcelona make demand to Marcus Rashford in order to finalise permanent transfer from Man Utd
Rashford has a spectacular start at Barcelona
Rashford’s Barcelona career has taken off in spectacular fashion following his summer loan from Manchester United. After years of inconsistency with the Premier League underperformers, the winger has rediscovered his spark under Hansi Flick. His blistering pace, improved decision-making, and renewed confidence were on full display during El Clasico, where he set up Fermin Lopez’s goal, and also in his Champions League brace against Olympiacos.
Rashford’s resurgence has been aided by Raphinha’s injury troubles, which opened the door for him to become the club’s first-choice left winger. He has made the role his own, striking an immediate connection with the likes of Ferran Torres and Lopez in Flick’s fluid attacking system. The Englishman’s turnaround has not gone unnoticed, with Barcelona officials already in talks to activate the option-to-buy clause included in his loan deal with Manchester United.
His story marks a remarkable change in fortunes after a turbulent year at Old Trafford, where a falling-out with Ruben Amorim led to his exile. Rashford’s public criticism of the club’s unstable direction and lack of leadership, combined with his short-lived loan at Aston Villa, made his departure inevitable. Now, in a calmer environment and surrounded by belief from both fans and coaching staff, Rashford looks every bit the player who once terrorised Premier League defences.
Barcelona will need Rashford to reduce wages to sign him permanently
Barcelona’s pursuit of a permanent deal for Rashford comes amid ongoing financial challenges that continue to shape their transfer policy. Despite their admiration for his impact, the club’s strict salary cap rules mean a permanent move hinges on the forward accepting a drastic wage reduction. Rashford currently earns over £300,000 a week at Manchester United, well above what Barcelona can accommodate under La Liga’s economic controls.
The Catalan giants, who have spent the last few seasons restructuring contracts and trimming their wage bill, see Rashford’s situation as a balancing act. Club sources have reportedly told SPORT that the transfer fee itself, believed to be around £30 million, is not an obstacle, but the issue lies in long-term affordability. Barcelona’s sporting department is keen to offer Rashford a multi-year deal to spread the cost, but that would require his full cooperation on salary adjustments.
Rashford full of confidence after horror Man Utd seasons
Rashford’s revival has been a story of redemption following a messy end to his Manchester United chapter. After a 30-goal season in 2022–23, his form collapsed during the 2024-25 campaign; until his exile scored just 24 goals across 67 matches. A strained relationship with Amorim, repeated benchings, and his eventual exile from first-team training eroded his confidence before he was shipped off on loan.
In interviews since his arrival in Spain, Rashford has subtly alluded to his struggles at Old Trafford, pointing to “an inconsistent environment” and a lack of “long-term direction” at the club. His time in Barcelona, by contrast, has been characterised by stability, tactical clarity, and the faith of a manager who understands his strengths. Flick’s system has granted Rashford freedom to cut inside and combine creatively, something he says he “hadn’t felt in a long time.”
Barcelona are keen on signing Rashford permanently
Barcelona are aware of his commercial and sporting value and Rashford’s popularity in global markets, coupled with his European form, including a Champions League brace against Olympiacos, makes him a compelling long-term investment. Spanish outlets claim that several Premier League clubs have already made tentative enquiries, but Rashford’s focus remains on staying put at Camp Nou.
Negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester United are expected to intensify in the coming months, with the Spanish club hopeful of finalising the deal before the end of the season. For Rashford, the key decision will revolve around his willingness to take a pay cut, a step he appears prepared to make in exchange for stability and a starring role at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.
