Nightmare for Barcelona! Dani Olmo returns early from Spain duty due to injury after making strong start to Blaugrana career

Getty ImagesMitchell FrettonNightmare for Barcelona! Dani Olmo returns early from Spain duty due to injury after making strong start to Blaugrana careerBarcelonaD. OlmoSpainLaLigaUEFA Nations League ADani Olmo has withdrawn for the Spain squad after picking up an injury in the 0-0 draw against Serbia on Thursday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowOlmo started life well at BarcelonaWithdrawn with knee injury while playing for SpainWill return to club for assessmentArticle continues below