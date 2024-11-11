Robert Lewandowski Lamine YamalGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Barcelona confirm extent of 'severe' Lamine Yamal ankle injury as Robert Lewandowski joins wonderkid in the treatment room

L. YamalR. LewandowskiBarcelonaLaLiga

Barcelona provided an update on Lamine Yamal's injury as Robert Lewandowski joins the youngster in the medical room.

  • Yamal out for three weeks
  • Lewandowski picked lower back injury
  • Barcelona went down 1-0 against Real Sociedad on Sunday
