AFP
Barcelona complain to UEFA over grass length at Atletico Madrid ahead of Champions League decider
Flick raises pitch concerns before decisive clash
Video footage showed Flick pointing toward the turf at the Metropolitano Stadium while discussing the height of the grass. The moment quickly sparked speculation that Barcelona were unhappy with the condition of the pitch before the decisive European encounter.
According to AS, Blaugrana officials later clarified that no formal complaint had been lodged. However, the club confirmed that Flick had raised observations with UEFA officials, who subsequently followed their routine pre-match pitch inspection protocols.
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Atletico dismiss suggestions over pitch condition
The same report claims that Atletico rejected suggestions that their pitch surface was problematic ahead of the second leg clash. They claimed the grass was in good condition, or even much better, than it was a month ago. Los Rojiblancos also pointed out that warmer temperatures in Madrid in recent weeks have helped maintain the quality of the surface at the Metropolitano.
The response came after attention turned to the pitch following Barcelona’s last visit to the stadium in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie. During the opening goal, the ball took an unexpected bounce for Joan García, setting the stage for Atletico's 4-0 rout.
Barcelona’s mixed record at the Metropolitano
This will be Barcelona’s third trip to the Metropolitano this season, and previous results there have been inconsistent for Flick’s side. The Catalans suffered a 4-0 defeat in the Copa del Rey but managed to secure a 2-1 victory in La Liga, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a late winner. Barcelona also enjoyed success at the venue last season, winning 4-2 in La Liga and 1-0 in the cup. That familiarity with the stadium may explain why Flick was quick to notice any perceived change in the playing surface ahead of such a high-stakes encounter.
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Champions League quarter-final reaches decisive stage
Barcelona and Atletico will settle their Champions League quarter-final tie in the second leg at the Metropolitano, with the latter holding a 2-0 aggregate lead. Flick's side are currently nine points clear at the top of La Liga, but another cup exit to Atletico would be a bitter blow to swallow for the Blaugrana, and they will be hoping for a much-improved display to complete a memorable comeback.