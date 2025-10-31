Getty Images
Ex-Barcelona and Chelsea star confirms he'll leave Lazio but veteran forward hints he won't retire just yet
Pedro nearing end of glittering career
Pedro rose through the ranks of Barcelona’s youth system, representing the C and B teams before making his senior debut under Frank Rijkaard in January 2008, coming on as a substitute for Samuel Eto’o. Pedro became a regular at Barcelona under Pep Guardiola from the 2009-10 season and went on to enjoy a highly decorated spell at the club, playing alongside legends such as Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.
With the Catalan giants, Pedro won five La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies and three Champions League titles before departing in 2015 to join Chelsea. At Stamford Bridge, he played a crucial role under Antonio Conte, helping the club win the 2016-17 Premier League title. He later added the 2018-19 Europa League trophy to his collection under Maurizio Sarri before moving to Roma in the summer of 2020.
After just one season at Roma, Pedro reunited with Sarri by joining city rivals Lazio in 2021. On the international stage, Pedro was part of Spain’s golden generation, winning the 2010 World Cup and the Euro 2012.
Ex-Barca star announces imminent Lazio exit
Pedro has now confirmed that the current season will be his last with Lazio, saying: “This is definitely my last year at Lazio. I want to leave this team where it deserves to be, in Europe. We can still grow and aim for the top of the table.”
Reflecting on his future, Pedro admitted that he is uncertain how much longer he will continue playing, acknowledging that retirement is drawing closer with each passing day. “How many more years will I play? It's hard for me to say, I'm always training, but every day that passes brings me closer to retirement,” he said.
Lazio's frustrating draw at Pisa
Lazio travelled to the Arena Garibaldi to face Pisa in a late Thursday fixture. The visitors came close to taking the lead around the half-hour mark when they launched a swift attack, with Mattia Zaccagni squaring the ball to Gustav Isaksen, whose low shot was kept out by Pisa goalkeeper Adrian Semper. Pisa nearly struck at the other end when Stefano Moreo’s powerful header from a corner seemed destined for goal, but Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel produced a fine reflex save to deny him.
Neither side managed to create any decisive chances thereafter, and the match ended in a goalless draw, with both teams settling for a point. The result meant Lazio failed to build on the momentum from their 1-0 victory over Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico.
Pedro lamented his team’s lack of finishing, admitting they paid the price for not converting their chances, though he was pleased with Lazio’s defensive solidity. “We're not taking advantage of the chances we create, and we pay for that. If we'd scored in the first half, we would have changed the game. We're doing well defensively, and that's also important,” he said.
When asked about his role in Sarri’s system, the veteran forward explained that he now feels more comfortable playing behind the striker than as a false nine. “As a false 9? Right now, I'm better off playing behind the striker. It's a position I know well, having played there in the past, although obviously it's different playing there now than it was when I was 22,” he added.
Lazio aim to bounce back in Serie A
Pedro will hope to help Lazio secure all three points when Cagliari visit the Stadio Olimpico on Monday. A win would provide a great platform for Lazio to climb back up the table and move closer to the European qualification places. Once the season concludes, Pedro will reassess his options and decide whether to continue playing or retire.
