Barcelona boss Hansi Flick reacts to Xabi Alonso's sacking at Real Madrid & explains decision to bring Joao Cancelo back to the club
Alonso sacked after losing to Barcelona
Flick has refused to be drawn into the internal politics of arch-rivals Madrid following the shock sacking of Alonso, but admitted he has sympathy for the man he faced in the dugout just days ago. Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s upcoming Copa del Rey clash, Flick addressed the fallout from the Spanish Super Cup, where his side’s victory effectively hammered the final nail into Alonso’s tenure at the Bernabeu. While the managerial merry-go-round spins violently in Madrid, Flick finds himself in a position of strength, bolstering his own squad with the return of Joao Cancelo on loan from Al-Hilal as the Catalan club look to maintain their domestic dominance as their Clasico rivals look to stabilise following the unexpected change.
Flick offers sympathy but keeps distance from Madrid chaos
Alonso's sacking less than halfway through the season has sent shockwaves through La Liga, but Flick was careful not to add fuel to the fire. When asked for his opinion on Madrid president Florentino Perez’s decision to remove the former Bayer Leverkusen boss, Flick emphasised the complexity of the role while expressing his personal respect for Alonso.
“It’s not my business,” Flick told reporters. “I have a very good relationship with Xabi. We met in Leverkusen and have stayed in touch. He’s a fantastic coach. I wish him all the best in his next big project. All the best for him.”
Flick acknowledged the harsh reality that every manager faces: the absolute necessity of unwavering support from the hierarchy. "It’s part of football," he added. "The club has to believe in you, and so does the team. Those who make the decisions have to do so. But it’s not my business, I don’t want to talk about it, because a coach’s job is very complicated, we have a lot of responsibilities.”
Tactical pivot: Why Cancelo was chosen over a centre-back
While Madrid are in disarray, Barcelona are active in the market. The return of Cancelo, who spent the 2023-24 season on loan in Catalonia, was confirmed this week. The move raised eyebrows given that the club had initially been linked with reinforcements in central defence due to injury concerns. However, Flick revealed that he is confident in his current defensive options, citing the emergence of youth and the versatility of the squad as key reasons for prioritising Cancelo's attacking output instead.
When asked how the Portuguese full-back fits into his plans, Flick was clear that he needed an offensive weapon rather than just defensive cover. "I've said it before, we have to decide what we need right now," the German explained. "We are fine in the centre-back position with [Pau] Cubarsí, Gerard [Martín] or Eric [Garcia]."
For Flick, the decision came down to tactical flexibility and the specific need to break down stubborn defences, something Cancelo excels at. "Cancelo can play in several positions, he is fantastic in that sense," Flick enthused. "He has quality in attack, something we also need. When we are in the final third, we need quality."
The swift nature of the transfer has led to questions regarding Cancelo's physical condition. having arrived mid-season from the Saudi Pro League. However, Flick wasted no time in confirming that the 31-year-old is in contention to feature immediately. Barcelona travel to face Racing Santander in the Copa del Rey, and the manager views this as the perfect opportunity to reintegrate the full-back into the system.
"I think he can play some minutes in Santander," Flick confirmed when asked if Cancelo would make the squad list. "In our mind, it is that he can play some minutes."
A versatile weapon for the title charge
The re-signing of Cancelo is seen as a tactical masterstroke for the remainder of the season. In modern football, the full-back role is one of the most demanding, and few players possess Cancelo's unique skillset. By highlighting his ability to play in "various positions," Flick is alluding to Cancelo's capacity to operate on either flank or even drift into midfield, a trait that aligns perfectly with Barcelona's possession-heavy style.
With Cubarsi and Garcia holding the fort centrally, the addition of Cancelo allows Barcelona to overload the wide areas and create more goalscoring opportunities for the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal. It is a signing made with offensive intent, signaling that despite their Super Cup success, Flick is not resting on his laurels. While Real Madrid search for a new identity under Alvaro Arbeloa, Barcelona are adding layers to theirs, with Joao Cancelo set to play a pivotal role in their hunt for a treble.
