Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and every Ballon d'Or winner of the 21st century so far - ranked

GOAL runs through every edition of the Golden Ball since 2000, outlining which players were most worthy winners - and who was robbed

Here we are, then, it's time to hand out another Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious individual honour in football, its importance only seeming to increase with each passing year. The epic Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry is obviously responsible for its rise to prominence, as an accolade that was once reserved solely for European footballers is now desperately sought by every player on the planet.

However, the Ballon d'Or has long generated as much controversy as it has excitement. Some critics have accused it of becoming a popularity contest, guilty of favouring star strikers over more deserving defenders. Voters also seem to regularly switch between rewarding the most consistent performers and those that stepped up in the biggest games and tournaments.

So, as we approach the end of the first 25 years of the new millennium, GOAL has taken a look back at every Ballon d'Or awarded in the 21st century so far to rank them in terms of brilliance. Disagreement is inevitable, so be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comment section...