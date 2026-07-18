From baby baths to the biggest game of all: Lamine Yamal can use World Cup final to show why he is truly Lionel Messi's heir

Rather remarkably, Yamal has already left it too late to deny Messi a third World Cup Golden Ball - which is insane for two reasons: firstly, nobody had even won two before Messi came along; secondly, he's 39 years of age now!
However, his game-changing performance in Argentina's dramatic come-from-behind win over England in the semis has almost certainly sealed the deal for Messi, and might also secure him a ninth Ballon d'Or.
It's these kind of ridiculous achievements that make the mere idea of Yamal matching Messi almost unfathomable. However, there is nobody better placed than Spain's teenage sensation to fill the void left by the great Argentine whenever he finally decides to retire. Messi's even said so himself.
"There is a new generation of footballers who are very good and who have many years ahead of them, but if I have to choose one because of age, for what he has done so far and for the future he may have, it is Lamine," the Argentina captain said just a couple of months ago. "There’s no doubt, for me, he’s the best."
On Sunday, Yamal gets the chance to prove it, and in front of his one and only idol, the footballing messiah he was always seemingly destined to follow.