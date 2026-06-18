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Mark Doyle

The rise of Ayyoub Bouaddi: Morocco's midfield wonderkid with a big-game mentality who would slot into any team in Europe

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Just over a month before the start of the World Cup, Ayyoub Bouaddi had yet to decide where his international future lay. Would the France Under-21 midfielder continue representing the nation of his birth? Or accept an offer to represent his parents' homeland, Morocco? In the end, after much deliberation, he went with the latter, and it's already looking like the correct call.

If Saturday's sensational World Cup debut against Brazil taught us nothing else, it's that Bouaddi's decision-making is almost flawless. Time and time again, the teenager picked up possession under intense pressure in perilous positions - yet time and time again he played his way out of danger by repeatedly taking the right option, whether that meant moving the ball on immediately with a precise pass or simply dribbling around a high-profile opponent with apparent ease.

Bouaddi essentially provided his team-mates with the perfect platform to torment Brazil in an absorbing 1-1 draw in New Jersey - and the thing was, while such a mature performance from one so young astounded the watching world, none of his coaches or team-mates - past or present - were in the least bit surprised by a player long considered a superstar-in-the-making...

  • Ayyoub Bouaddi Lille 2023-24Getty Images

    'Destined for success'

    Bouaddi was born in Senlis, northern France, and began playing football at the age of five in nearby Creil. Despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco, he chose to join Lille in 2021, when he was still only 13.

    "Ayyoub was an obvious choice: tall, at ease in midfield, with great technique and vision," former coach Georges Tournay told L'Equipe. "He was destined for success, a bit like Raphael Varane."

    Just over two years after arriving at Lille, Bouaddi signed his first professional contract with the Ligue 1 outfit. "I'm very happy," Bouaddi told Les Dogues' official website. "Becoming a pro here was a goal for me. What's next? I just want to continue performing and working every day to eventually join the senior squad."

    He would achieve that particular goal far quicker than anyone expected.

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  • Ayyoub Bouaddi Lille 2023-24Getty Images

    'Player for the future'

    Bouaddi progressed rapidly through Lille's youth sector and had already appeared for the reserves in the fifth tier of French football when then-first-team coach Paulo Fonseca named him in his starting line-up for the Conference League clash with KI Klaksvik on October 5, 2023.

    Bouaddi was just 16 years and three days old - making him the youngest player ever to appear in a UEFA club cup competition, as well as Lille's youngest player since 1981. Fonseca enthused at the time, "We have discovered a player for the future." But also one for the present, as it transpired.

    Just two weeks after featuring against KI, Bouaddi came on as a second-half substitute in a game against Brest, thus becoming the youngest Ligue 1 player of the 21st century, and he would line out for the senior team a further 16 times before the 2023-24 campaign concluded. It did not come as a surprise, then, to see Lille extend Bouaddi's contract until 2027 during the summer.

    "I am proud and happy to be able to continue the adventure with LOSC, the one that gave me my chance and allowed me to make my professional debut," the midfielder enthused. "My ambitions for next season? To give everything to achieve the club's objectives and make our supporters proud."

  • Happiest of birthdays

    Lille fans couldn't have been any prouder of Bouaddi after his ridiculously composed display in their team's shock, but fully deserved 1-0 win over reigning European champions Real Madrid on October 2, 2024.

    On the day on which he turned 17, and despite being pitted against the likes of Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, Bouaddi was the picture of composure in the middle of the park. He completed 43 of his 44 passes, and the happiest of birthdays ended with him being serenaded by the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

    Unsurprisingly, Lille coach Bruno Genesio was delighted for Bouaddi, an erudite young man who had won a public-speaking contest attended by France's first lady Brigitte Macron the year before.

    "He’s a boy with a very good head on his shoulders," Genesio told reporters. "We know what he’s capable of. He has the talent to play at this level. He needs to keep proving himself, but I don’t think there’s too much to worry about with him."

    Genesio wasn't wrong. Bouaddi underlined his enormous potential once again in Lille's last Champions League match before the November international break, with the youngster named Player of the Match after the 1-1 draw with Juventus thanks to another outrageously assured display in front of the back four.

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  • Aston Villa FC v Lille OSC - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Transfer talk

    Bouaddi's display against Juventus inevitably led to links with the Turin giants, while it was also subsequently revealed that Fonseca had tried - and failed - to convince AC Milan to sign his protege when he took over at San Siro in the summer of 2024.

    Unfortunately for both Serie A sides, neither is still in position to sign Bouaddi, whose value had already sky-rocketed over the course of a season in which he started 37 times for Lille and began attracting serious intention from Europe's true elite.

    According to widespread reports, club president Olivier Letang will seek at least £70 million ($94m) for a player touted as the most talented to have come out of their youth sector since Eden Hazard nearly two decades ago - but the fee is unlikely to dissuade Bouaddi's many suitors.


  • Brazil v Morocco: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Brilliant against Brazil

    In fact, the interest in Bouaddi has only intensified after the way in which he bossed a Brazil midfield containing Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes at the weekend. Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Arsenal are all said to be keen, and one can certainly understand why.

    In the only game we've seen so far between two top-10 teams at the tournament, Bouaddi was the most influential player on the pitch. He won more duels than anyone else and no midfielder had more touches of the ball.

  • FBL-WC-2026-TRAINING-MARAFP

    Big decision to make

    Of course, whether Bouaddi would immediately benefit from a summer move to PSG is debatable, given Luis Enrique is already in possession of arguably the best midfield trio in world football, meaning game time could be an issue at this formative stage of his career.

    Bouaddi might also have Joshua Kimmich ahead of him at the Allianz Arena, but Bayern are going to need to sign a successor at some point, and there are few more promising candidates on the market right now.

    The competition for places at Arsenal is also intense, as underlined by the fact that £56m signing Martin Zubimendi lost his starting spot to Myles Lewis-Skelly by the end of the Spaniard's first season in north London. Nonetheless, the Gunners' inability to retain possession against elite-level opposition was brutally exposed by PSG in the Champions League final, so it's easy to understand why Mikel Arteta is apparently desperate to bring in Bouaddi, who offers the perfect mix of physique and technique.

    Liverpool's strong interest is even less surprising, given their engine room repeatedly broke down last season, and Bouaddi looks like the athletic and accomplished No.6 that the Reds have been crying out for since Jurgen Klopp's time at the club.

    Bouaddi, for his part, is aware of the interest in his services, but says his sole focus at the moment is on helping Morocco go as far as possible at the World Cup. It's clear, though, that he won't be short on options whenever he sits down to make his next big decision and, based on everything we've seen from him so far, he'll almost certainly make the right one.

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