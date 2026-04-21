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'Attitude was a disgrace!' - Alejandro Garnacho 'got above his station way too quick' at Man Utd, claims ex-academy chief Nicky Butt
Butt oversaw Garnacho's development
Butt has criticised Garnacho after overseeing his development at Man Utd. The 51 year old, who previously served as the head of United's academy, suggested the Argentina international rose too quickly and struggled to handle the expectations that came with breaking into the senior squad.
The former midfielder, part of United’s famed ‘Class of ’92’, has been outspoken about standards within the club’s youth system and believes mentality remains a crucial factor in determining whether academy prospects succeed at the highest level.
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'Had a high opinion of himself'
Butt delivered a blunt verdict when discussing Garnacho’s time at Old Trafford. He said the winger’s conduct fell short of what the club expects from young players trying to establish themselves in the first team.
"He signed at 16," Butt speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football. "I' was academy manager at the time and he signed in a deal where they also signed Alvaro (Carreras). Garnacho was always a bit stand-off-ish, he had a high opinion of himself.
"I thought he had an edge about him. And when he got into the first team - I will just say what I think because I was there - he got above his station way too quick. He got superstar status way too quick. And that's not a former player saying they get paid too much, I hope young players get paid millions, but he got superstar status too quick and he obviously scored the bicycle kick which was phenomenal.
"Someone in that club or team at the time should have been swatting him down, and they might have been, and he ignored them. But the best thing Man United did was sell him because, forget his ability, and I don't think he is that great anyway, but I thought his attitude was a disgrace when he was at Man United. More importantly when he left, and if you completely disrespect your teammates and the football club when you leave, then that's it."
Butt highlights difference between Garnacho and Elanga
During the same discussion, Butt compared Garnacho with former United winger Anthony Elanga, who progressed through the academy before leaving for Nottingham Forest. Butt argued that Elanga showed a different mentality when facing setbacks on the pitch.
"He [Garnacho] was 21 or whatever when he left the club but you can't be up your own backside thinking you are as big or bigger than Man United," hea said. "In an interview recently I watched it and he said 'I thought I should have played every game'. I was thinking number one, you weren't even that good, and number two you are young, be humble."
"What I would say is that he was very mentally strong. We had a lad called Anthony Elanga, I thought he was better, if he went at the right-back and lost the first three he wouldn't do it again. He wouldn't want to give the ball away. He is different now. Garnacho had that mentality to just keep going, that's his biggest strength and that is why every now and again he will do something unbelievable. He has massive belief in himself."
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Facing difficulties at Chelsea
Garnacho moved to Stamford Bridge for £40 million in the 2025 summer transfer window. However, his life in west London has been difficult, with only one goal scored in 22 Premier League appearances. With the season drawing to a close, the Argentina international will be looking to prove his worth at club level in order to make the plane for the 2026 World Cup.