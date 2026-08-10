Atletico Madrid launch €35m bid for Lille star Matias Fernandez-Pardo as Premier League interest intensifies

The approach from Atleti could be the catalyst that sparks a bidding war, particularly with heavyweights from the Premier League closely monitoring the situation. It has recently emerged that Arsenal will rival Liverpool for the coveted winger, as both English clubs look to add depth and quality to their respective flanks. With Atleti now showing their hand, the Gunners and the Reds may be forced to accelerate their own plans to avoid missing out on the youngster.

For Arsenal, Fernandez-Pardo represents another high-potential addition to a squad that has already seen significant investment in wide areas this summer. Similarly, Liverpool are reportedly keen to add fresh impetus to their attack under their new management structure.