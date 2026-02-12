Atletico chief sends out strong message to Barcelona amid Julian Alvarez transfer talk

While his future has been the subject of debate, Alvarez’s form on the pitch has also drawn scrutiny. The former Manchester City man has endured a difficult winter, failing to find the net in La Liga since November and currently on a 10-game goalless run in all competitions.

His struggles have resulted in criticism in the press, much to coach Simeone's frustrations. Asked if fans should still believe in the player's ability to lead the attack, Simeone fired back last month: "Seriously? Are you seriously asking me that? The truth is that Julian Alvarez speaks for himself, because of the name he has, the authority he carries, and the career he’s built, right?"

Simeone's admiration is clear, but so is that of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who publicly praised him this week, saying: "He's a great player; for me, he's one of the best strikers in the world. You can see the quality he has."