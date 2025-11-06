Getty Images Sport
Atlanta United bring back 2018 MLS Cup-winning manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino on two-year contract
A familiar face returns
The 62-year-old coach replaces Ronny Deila, whose tenure ended after a 14th-place finish in the Eastern Conference this season with just 28 points - despite having MLS's third-highest payroll at $28.5 million. Martino will also reconnect with one of his former stars in Miguel Almiron, who also rejoined the team last year after a stint with Newcastle United.
“I want to thank Arthur and Chris for the opportunity to return to the club and a city where we hold wonderful memories and maintain great relationships,” Martino said in a statement. “This is a different project than my first stint with the club, however, with great ownership and the collaboration of the players, coaching staff and everyone at the club, our objective will always be to form a winning team that makes our fans feel proud and well-represented every time that they go to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”
A proven winner
Team owner Arthur Blank stressed the move to bring back Martino wasn't about trying to recreate the past and stressed the Argentine manager was hired to build a new foundation with the club.
“Tata is an exceptional coach who set the standard for excellence within our club,” Blank said. “This is not about recreating the past, but about building a new foundation.” Martino’s career spans over 25 years and includes 11 trophies with clubs and national teams - from Barcelona and Newell’s Old Boys to Argentina, Paraguay, and Mexico.
Recent success in Miami
Before returning to Atlanta, Martino managed Inter Miami during the early Lionel Messi era, capturing the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters’ Shield. His deep understanding of MLS and tactical identity made him the top choice for Atlanta’s front office.
Rebuilding the five stripes
During Martino’s first stint, Atlanta compiled a record of 42 wins, 20 losses, and 16 draws, setting club marks for points (124), goals (140), and goal difference (+56). Now, with a Designated Player core of Emmanuel Latte Lath, Alexey Miranchuk, and Miguel Almirón, Martino faces the challenge of reviving the Five Stripes’ competitive edge ahead of 2026.
