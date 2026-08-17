Atalanta reject €20m Fulham bid for wing-back Raoul Bellanova

The development marks a significant turning point for Bellanova, who found himself on the fringes under former boss Raffaele Palladino after making just 24 Serie A appearances last term. However, Sarri's arrival in Bergamo has transformed the player's fortunes, with the veteran tactician an avid admirer of the defender's work ethic, physical stamina, and explosive technical traits. The former Lazio manager is determined to make him a cornerstone of his tactical set-up next season, firmly shutting the door on Premier League interest following Everton's initial approach earlier in the window.