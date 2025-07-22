Aston Villa pay tribute to lifelong fan Ozzy Osbourne after Black Sabbath frontman and music legend passes away aged 76 Aston Villa Premier League

Aston Villa paid a heartfelt tribute to Black Sabbath frontman and music legend Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away aged 76. Osbourne performed his final live show at Villa Park, a homecoming farewell concert attended by 42,000 fans. The concert, dubbed Back To The Beginning, was staged as a celebration of Osbourne’s monumental career and life in music.