Aston Villa player ratings vs Monaco: Emi Martinez, you are NOT the world's number one! Goalkeeper drops Champions League clanger as Villans beaten in Europe again

The World Cup-winner could have done a lot more to prevent Monaco's winning goal on Tuesday night

Aston Villa's incredible run in the Champions League stuttered again, this time at the hands of Monaco, who beat Unai Emery's side 1-0.

Despite the scoreline, the visitors played well but lacked a clinical edge in the final third and have dropped down the league phase standings.

Villa found themselves behind after just eight minutes, thanks to Wilfried Singo's follow-up header from a corner. Emi Martinez could only parry Thilo Kehrer's initial effort straight into the sky and the defender was quickest to respond, nodding into an empty net to break the deadlock.

Momentum then switched in Villa's favour as they hunted an equaliser and they had plenty of opportunities to find one in the first half. Leon Bailey saw a good effort saved by Radoslaw Majecki, while Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins both went close as well.

The away side trudged down the tunnel at half-time trailing and there was a look of frustration on the face of several Premier League stars. It was a similar story in the second half, too. Matty Cash flashed a strike wide of the goal from the right-hand side and substitute Jhon Duran was lively when he came on.

But Emery's men lacked the required energy to drag themselves back into the game and fell at the hands of their Ligue 1 opponents, who move level on points with them in the Champions League standings.

