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Aston Villa open talks with AC Milan for Rafael Leao as Portuguese star edges closer to shock exit
Villa move for Portuguese superstar
Villa have emerged as the surprise frontrunners to secure the signature of Leao, as the West Midlands club intensifies its efforts to bolster Unai Emery's attacking options. According to Sky Sport Italia, the Premier League side has officially initiated contact with Milan to explore the feasibility of a deal for the 27-year-old winger. The deal is being facilitated by super-agent Jorge Mendes, who has been instrumental in placing the two clubs in direct communication as they attempt to find common ground on a potential transfer fee. Leao is now facing a future away from Lombardy as the English club signals its serious intent. There are no offers yet, but discussions have begun in the early stages.
- AFP
The cost of a San Siro departure
Milan are reportedly prepared to play hardball over their star asset, and the financial demands reflect Leao's status as one of the most exciting attackers in world football. The Italian giants are understood to be seeking a substantial package to sanction the sale, with reports suggesting that the club believes the right price is 50 million euros plus an additional 10 million in bonuses. This figure serves as a baseline for negotiations, as Milan are under no immediate pressure to sell, yet they are increasingly aware of the player's desire to test himself in a different environment.
Leao open to Premier League challenge
Crucially for Villa, the player himself has expressed an openness to the destination. The prospect of playing in the Premier League under Emery, combined with the lure of Champions League football at Villa Park, has made the move an attractive proposition for the 27-year-old. As the deadline approaches, the pressure is on Villa to formalize their interest with a concrete bid. Galatasaray are currently the only other club to have made a direct proposal to the player.
Meanwhile, having secured Champions League football, Villa is desperate to replace the output of Ollie Watkins, who is reportedly nearing a lucrative move to Al Hilal. Furthermore, Villa’s financial muscle has been significantly bolstered by the sale of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea for a reported fee of €137m, providing them with the necessary resources to meet Milan’s high valuation for their star attacker.
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Juventus monitoring the situation
While Villa are leading the chase, they are not the only European heavyweight keeping a close eye on Leao's developments. In Italy, Juventus have expressed admiration for the Portuguese star, particularly as they navigate a significant injury crisis in their attacking department. The Bianconeri are currently dealing with the long-term absence of Kenan Yildiz, who is suffering from a left foot injury that could sideline him for several months. This setback has forced the Turin giants to scan the market for elite reinforcements, and appreciation for Leao has been noted by the Juventus hierarchy during this critical period.
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