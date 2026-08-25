Jean-Philippe Mateta targeted as Ollie Watkins seeks Saudi Pro League move

According to GiveMeSport, Aston Villa are navigating a turbulent period in the transfer market as talismanic forward Ollie Watkins actively pushes for a departure. With the window drawing to a close, Unai Emery's side must decide whether to cash in on the England international following interest from the Saudi Pro League and multiple rejected bids from Al-Hilal.

The uncertainty comes at a difficult time for the club following a demoralising 4-0 defeat to Brighton in their opening fixture, a match where Watkins was notably absent. Retaining an unsettled player who was omitted from the squad appears increasingly untenable, forcing Villa to weigh up their options before the deadline.